The High Court in Accra (Financial and Economic Division) has struck out an application for interlocutory injunction against the organisers of the already staged #OccupyBoG Protest.

This was after the police (the applicant) withdrew the application, which had become moot after they said the event had already taken place “peacefully.”

On Wednesday, October 11, Principal State Attorney George Tetteh Sackey told the Court that the demonstration had already taken place and “we wish to withdraw the application.”

He added that, the “demonstration was peaceful” when asked by the Court about the outcome.

Justice Edward Twum consequently struck out the application as withdrawn.

