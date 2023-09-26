The Accra High Court has dismissed an injunction request filed by the Ghana Police Service against the organisers of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.

The police had submitted the injunction on September 19 through their lawyers at Democracy Hub, Atuguba & Associates, but the Democracy Hub refused to accept the service, leading to a dispute between the two parties.

This disrupted the first day of the three-day protest, as the police considered all those who gathered at the designated meeting point, the 37 Lorry Station, to be in defiance of their warnings.

However, those detained on that first day were released the same day, Thursday, September 21, and the protesters returned on Friday and Saturday to continue their demonstration.

Judge Edward Twum, presiding over the case, decided to strike out the application after the police withdrew it.

He pointed out that, although the court documents were served on the respondent’s solicitors, there was no evidence of service to Benjamin Akuffo Darko, the respondent in the case.

Consequently, Justice Twum concluded that, since there was no court order and the protest had already occurred, the only viable course of action was to withdraw the application, as it had become irrelevant.