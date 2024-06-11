Member of Parliament (MP)for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has said that actress Yvonne Nelson’s led #dumsormuststopvigil must serve as a wake-up call to the Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh to address the erratic power supply.

Miss Nelson on Saturday, June 8 oragnised a second demonstration to express frustration with the erratic power supply.

The actress said he was moved by the tragic news of a 3-day-old baby’s death at Tema General Hospital following a power outage.

A section of Ghanaians who joined the protest converged at the University of Ghana (Legon) gate and marched to the Tetteh Quarshie roundabout where a statement was read.

Reacting to the march, the Majority Leader said the concerns of the protestors must not be overlooked.

Acknowledging that the government is working to resolve the problem, Mr Afenyo-Markin noted that, there was room for more.

“Ghana, we have made it, as a member of ECOWAS Parliament, if I look at the developments in the sub-region, even power, Nigeria, I’m just coming from Abuja, almost every household has a Gen set. You go to Benin, Togo, La Cote D’Ivoire, Guinea, Conakry, Equitorial Guinea, Cape Verde. They don’t have reliable power, we do, but even so, it’s not enough.

“So, we should continue to drum home on the issue, our sister Yvonne Nelson, did some demonstration. Even though we’re solving the problem in the energy sector, that alone will be a wake-up call to pinch the minister of energy, that hey, let me solve it and get it done completely. After all, that’s why the people voted for us,” he said in a report by Accra-based Citi FM.

The MP made the remarks during the distribution of laptops within the Effutu municipality as part of his one- teacher- one- laptop initiative.

ALSO READ: