Ghana coach, Otto Addo, has accepted responsibility for his team’s lacklustre first-half performance against the Central African Republic (CAR).

The Black Stars faced off against the Wild Beasts in their fourth match of the 2026 World Cup qualifying games at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday night.

Despite taking the lead with a goal from Jordan Ayew, Ghana found themselves trailing 2-1 at halftime, with Louis Mafouta netting twice for CAR.

While Ghana eventually secured a thrilling 4-3 victory, Addo acknowledged the team’s struggles in controlling possession and creating chances in the first half.

However, he maintained that the hard-fought win was well-deserved.

Addressing the press post-game, Addo admitted, “We had problems in the first half controlling the ball and finding solutions upfront. I take the blame.

“Maybe I wanted us to do too much though we had few days of training. I adjusted in the second half and deserved to win,” he added.

With four games played, Ghana currently leads Group I with nine points, holding a three-point advantage over Madagascar and Comoros, who have played one game less.