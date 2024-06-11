Minister for Roads and Highways Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has announced that his Ministry is working to reinstate road tolls, citing the common practice among many countries where toll proceeds contribute to road maintenance funds.

The government’s decision to suspend road tolls under the former Minister, Amoako Atta, has sparked various concerns and opinions, particularly regarding its impact on the maintenance of the country’s road network, which is currently in a state of severe disrepair.

Previously, road toll collection contributed to funding road maintenance efforts.

However, the Ministry of Roads and Highways hurriedly directed the cessation of toll collection nationwide in 2021, effective November 18.

The decision to scrap toll collection was initially aimed at reducing traffic congestion at toll booths and in anticipation of the implementation of the e-levy.

However, it appears government miscalculated as the e-levy has not generated the expected funds since its passage, prompting the need for the reintroduction of road tolls.

In an interview on Accra-based TV3, the Bantama Member of Parliament emphasised the necessity of tolling roads, highlighting that he has not observed any serious country that does not toll its roads.

“In many countries, they use the toll that we collect from the roads to finance maintenance. So, at our Ministry, we have started the process by engaging the various stakeholders to get their buy-in to make sure that we bring the road toll back. This is very important. I have never seen any serious country where they don’t toll their road,” he said.

