Born into a music family, Akwaboah Jnr, is certain that guidance from his legendary father, Kwadwo Akwaboah Snr, will ensure his success in every song he releases and that’s no different in his yet-to-be-released album titled Lighthouse.

Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime‘s Showbiz Now with KMJ, Akwaboah stated that his father contributed about 60 per cent to his album.

According to him, he is the only person who tells him what’s right and wrong without any fear when it comes to his songs.

He revealed that, prior to releasing his latest Lighthouse album, he had the chance to sit with his dad so he could give him proper feedback to gear the album into excellence.

He doesn’t mince words so he tells you the truth. I sent him the whole album and when he listens he criticises without sides. He is the general overseer and he tells me all the weaknesses in the song.

Once he is able to tell you the mistake, you can correct them… my friends tell me it’s good but he is different and straightforward, Akwaboah said.

Akwaboah has so far released a single titled ‘Ensesa’ off the album and is yet to set date for the release of the album this year.

