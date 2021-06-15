As part of the World Environment Day and in line with its Green Care Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives for 2021, Meridian Port Services Ltd (MPS), operators of Tema Port Terminal 3, has joined the pupils of Mahyean Primary School in Tema Newtown to plant 200 Coconut plant seedlings on the school compound.

Prior to the planting exercise, the school pupils were given lessons on the importance of trees to humans and the planet’s survival.

The MPS Green Care Seedlings’ vendor trained the pupils on the effective way of planting and maintaining coconut trees.

From every classroom, the pupils were grouped into teams and made to plant a tree and tasked to nurture it.

Delivering a message on behalf of MPS, Mr Dimitri De Pues, the MPS Environmental Specialist, reiterated the Company’s commitment to the Environment & Social Initiatives.

“MPS believes in caring for its neighboring communities, the environment and its biodiversity and that it’s the future generation that will help us to make a significant difference in greenifying Ghana as well as nurturing all the benefits we derive thereof,” said Mr De Pues.

He further informed the crowd that apart from planting trees and supporting neighboring schools, MPS has also made significant investments in the preservation of endangered sea turtles along the towns of Old Nigno, New Nigno and Prampram under which almost ten thousand hatchlings have been successfully released into the sea and countless more protected in their natural environment.

The Headteacher of the School Ms. Gifty Adjoa Mensah and the School’s Parent Teachers Association (PTA) Chairman Mr Godwin Daba joined the pupils to plant the trees.

The Headteacher on her part thanked MPS and its CEO for the continuous support the school enjoys from the company pledging to ensure that, all the plants are well maintained.

The Community Liaison for MPS Nana Obrempong-Owusu praise the school’s leadership for their co-operation and encouraged them to nurture the trees.

“MPS is Committed to Planting thousands of trees in the communities and on the beach coastline. We will continue to care for the environment and its biodiversity. MPS will replicate this model of tree planting exercise in other schools and communities in and around the Tema city” Nana said.

The MPS CEO Mr. Mohamed Samara, who is heading the MPS Green Care Initiative affirmed that MPS would continue to commit itself in the years to come with regards to conservation of the environment”