Social commentator, Allotey Jacobs, has made a shocking revelation about late televangelist Prophet T.B. Joshua‘s relationship with late ex-President Atta Mills.

Before his demise on July 24, 2012, Prof Mills’ spiritual father was the Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations.

The late President, before his death, also visited Prophet Joshua’s church and addressed the church members from the altar as the latter stood by him.

”There is strength in sharing views and ideas with like-minded people. My brothers and sisters, we’re all the same children of God. Let’s help one another, let’s hold each other’s hands, and whatever happens to us, let’s give praise to the almighty God,” Professor Mills said.

However, following the demise of the televangelist on Sunday, June 6, 2021, the former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress has revealed they had issues.

According to Uncle Allotey, as he is affectionately called, though the two were good friends, they were at loggerheads at a point.

He made the revelation on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen but said he wouldn’t make public the circumstances that led to the loggerheads.

Uncle Allotey also did not state at what point the duo had those issues he spoke of.