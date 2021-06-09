Mrs Evelyn Joshua, the wife of late Nigerian televangelist, Prophet T.B. Joshua, has recounted his last moments before he passed away.

According to a source who revealed this information to Daily Post, Mrs Joshua shared the incident leading up to her husband’s death during a meeting with some foreign visitors.

She stated that Pastor Joshua didn’t show any sign of illness and spent about three hours praying on the mountain before the last service he ministered in.

Barrister Evelyn Joshua

She said:

“He ended the race prayerfully. She revealed that he spent about three hours in prayers before the last service on the mountain and was looking very healthy. She said he never showed any sign of illness or worry and that his main concern was about the prayer line they offered to Indians against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Afterward, he came up to shower and was left alone to have some time to prepare for service as worship had started. Few minutes later, he stepped out for ministrations. While ministering, he spoke about a time to come and time to leave.

“According to her, his statements were spiritual and suddenly, he left the stage and went to his inner chambers. She waited a few minutes and decided to check on him. And she met him sitting on the chair like someone reflecting but unconscious. She quickly beckoned on his disciples who came and tried to revive him to no avail. Of a truth, he went home to be with the Lord and left us with a message, watch and pray.”

The wife of the late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations also reacted about the death of her husband on twitter.

Read her tweet below: