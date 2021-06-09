The Ghana Police Service has said the #FixTheCountry protesters can still not hold their demonstration despite a Supreme Court ruling in their favour.

According to the outfit, the Supreme Court’s order was based on the indefinite terms in which an ex parte was made.

Though a statement, signed by the Head of Public Relations, DSP Effia Tengey, admitted the ruling of the court, it said the court refused to restrain its agents from interfering with the constitutional rights of the protesters.

In view of this, the statement added the substantive case between the Police and the conveners on their right to demonstrate is still pending hearing at the High Court.

The hearing has been scheduled for Monday, June 14, 2021.

They have, therefore, urged the public to disregard any call to demonstrate without complying with the Public Order Act 1994 (491).

A five-member panel of the Supreme Court said there is “no subsisting order” preventing #fixtheCountry protesters to apply for demonstration.

The court, presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey, in its ruling said the indefinite order that stops the applicants from demonstrating is quashed.

The court added that the High Court exceeded its jurisdiction when it gave that definite order restricting the applicants from demonstrating.

The court, however, dismissed the reliefs asking the court to stop the police from interfering with the constitutional rights of the protesters, adding the order was for 10 days and has since elapsed.

