Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested a murder suspect, Emmanuel Asare Bediako, aged 30, at Amanfrom CPC in Kumasi.

Mr Bediako is suspected to have murdered one Kofi Peprah alias OC, driver of a taxi cab with registration number AS 4680-20.

The suspect, according to the police, committed the act with the aid of others in the early hours of Tuesday 8th June 2021.

A mobile phone and other items, believed to be owned by the deceased, were retrieved from the suspect who has given the names of his accomplices to the Police.

The Police have assured informants of the strictest confidentiality and therefore continue to urge the public to support the work of ensuring the safety of communities with credible information.

The police noted that efforts were underway to arrest his accomplices.