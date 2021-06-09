Africa’s leading e-Commerce platform, Jumia has partnered Ghana’s favourite insurance group, Hollard Ghana to make insurance policies easily accessible online.

Jumia will leverage its technology and network to provide an efficient platform for Ghanaians to purchase Hollard’s general and life insurance products.

This new feature will be available on the JumiaPay platform and comes at a time when the pandemic has affected most people reiterating the need for various types of insurance policies.

“We are dedicated to improving the everyday lives of Ghanaians through technology and innovation. As seen over the past few years, we have provided Ghanaians with an efficient platform to buy essential products, pay for their goods and services, purchase food from their favorite restaurants and have all their items delivered in a safe, convenient manner. We believe now is the time to join hands with a leader in the insurance sector to drive digital growth by enabling consumers to purchase their desired insurance products on Jumia.“ said Tolulope George-Yanwah, CEO of Jumia Ghana.

Hollard Ghana is known for its innovation and commitment to making insurance more accessible. Group CEO, Patience Akyianu said “This partnership speaks to our drive towards a better future for all. It is embedded in our business purpose to seek partnerships and alternative distribution methods that help us achieve our purpose to enable more people to create and secure a better future. In the last year COVID has driven a spike in digital usage as Ghanaians have become accustomed to digital services to the point of expecting companies to provide accessible and on-demand products. Working with Jumia will enable us to do just that; provide valuable general and life insurance cover at the simple click of a button. We are on a charge to use Jumia’s e-Commerce solution with its secure platform, real-time visibility and technology integration, to increase penetration and make insurance a lifestyle.”

Hollard’s life and general insurance policies available on Jumia include motor, home, travel, life, funeral, and investment. The two companies have also prepared to handle all consumer enquiries in a seamless manner through chatbots, emails and the dedicated customer service teams of both companies.

Consumers who purchase insurance policies on JumiaPay can pay via mobile money and get their insurance covers issued fast at their convenience.

About Jumia

Jumia is a leading e-Commerce platform in Africa. Jumia is built around a marketplace, Jumia Logistics, and JumiaPay. The marketplace helps millions of consumers and thousands of sellers to connect and transact. Jumia Logistics enables the delivery of millions of packages through our network of local partners. JumiaPay facilitates the payments of online transactions within the Jumia’s ecosystem. With over 1 billion people and 500 million internet users in Africa, Jumia believes that e-commerce is making people’s lives easier by helping them shop and pay for millions of products at the best prices wherever they live. E-commerce is also creating new opportunities for SMEs to grow, and job opportunities for a new generation to thrive.

About Hollard Ghana

The country’s favourite insurance group Hollard Ghana, with subsidiaries Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life Assurance, combines its deep local knowledge of the market with an international insurance brand’s world-class expertise. With feet firmly planted on Ghanaian soil but headquartered in South Africa, Hollard delivers innovative insurance solutions customized to Ghanaians’ unique risks. Hollard was previously Metropolitan Insurance which operated in Ghana for over 25 years.

Hollard offers various life and general insurance products including funeral, personal accident, motor, business, home, and more; and can be reached via the following means: 0501603967 (Hollard Insurance) and 0501533698 (Hollard Life).

Beyond various nationwide office branches and Hollard 2U franchise shops, Ghanaians can find Hollard at Shell Fuel Station Welcome Shops, and Melcom stores, for all their insurance needs.