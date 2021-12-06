Jumia, Africa’s leading e-commerce platform, has partnered with Ghana Post, the nation’s postal operator, to expand its market-leading presence in Ghana.

The strategic partnership seeks to transform the customer experience with faster and more efficient e-commerce flows.

The new partnership supports Jumia’s commitment to leveraging its advanced technology and extensive network to provide a seamless and powerful platform for Ghanaians to purchase everyday needs online.

Ghana Post will support Jumia by delivering packages to consumers via efficient and expedient courier services.

‘’Our overarching goal is to bring e-commerce closer to consumers and make online shopping accessible to all Ghanaians in conjunction with the Ghana Post’s network of branches covering all parts of the country, including rural areas. Jumia has extensive experience in the field of e-commerce and logistics and joining forces with a trusted and well-structured company like Ghana Post further expands our horizon,“ said Tolulope George-Yanwah, CEO of Jumia Ghana.

Deputy MD of Ghana Post and CEO of Jumia Ghana signing the partnership agreements

This new agreement benefits consumers as it reduces delivery cost, guarantees faster delivery of orders shipped from overseas and improves the level of service, thus heightening consumer confidence and boosting participation in the e-commerce market.

As the national postal operator, Ghana Post is recognized for its innovation and commitment to making package deliveries safe, affordable and accessible.

Deputy Managing Director of Ghana Post, Mr. Kwaku Tabi Amponsah said, “Our partnership with Jumia represents a positive step forward in meeting the online shopping needs of Ghanaians. With over 300 network branches and a leading track and trace system, we are well-positioned to serve the needs of all e-shoppers with fast, secured deliveries. When COVID-19 affected our world, Ghana Post’s innovation and resilience in serving communities and the world proved that innovation is not an accessory, but is instead the driving force behind recovery. Postal services are crucial to billions of people.”

The partnership will offer faster deliveries for Jumia’s cross border shipments. With over 360 post offices spread around the country, Ghana Post supports Jumia’s customers via a partnership that provides additional ways for consumers in rural areas and across all the country to collect their orders faster and conveniently, using the Jumia website and mobile app.

About Jumia

Jumia is the leading e-commerce platform in Africa that is built around a marketplace, Jumia Logistics and JumiaPay.

The marketplace helps millions of consumers and thousands of sellers to connect and transact.

Jumia Logistics enables the delivery of millions of packages through our network of local partners.

JumiaPay facilitates the payments of online transactions within Jumia’s ecosystem. With over 1 billion people and 500 million internet users in Africa, Jumia believes that e-commerce is making people’s lives easier by helping them shop and pay for millions of products at the best prices wherever they live.

E-commerce is also creating new opportunities for SMEs to grow, and job opportunities for a new generation to thrive.

About Ghana Post

Ghana Post is the nation’s designated postal operator with significant growth through innovation and the introduction of new services, and the expansion of its fleet.

With the introduction of the digital address system and other technological innovations, Ghana Post has enhanced the delivery of mails and parcels globally.

Ghana Post has recently introduced a 24-hour delivery service where items sent to the post offices are delivered within 24hrs nationwide.

Other innovations, such as the Reliable Tracking System, enable customers to monitor items sent till they are delivered.