Popular Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has left fans and colleagues in the creative art industry in shock with her freestyle rap.

The actress dropped the hot bars at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) as she waited to embark on a trip.

Miss Appiah, as usual of her, made a fashion statement with her pink outfit and Burberry bag with a pair of white sneakers to match.

Amid the lovely moment, she was pressured to do something for her fans particularly, a freestyle rap.

The actress was initially reluctant but following hypes from her manager, Samira Yakubu who was with her, she gave in.

Jackie rapped effortlessly like a pro to the surprise of witnesses who could not keep calm than hail her.

The video has gone viral following the act and has attracted reactions from fans and colleagues who commended her on the display of her other talent.

Watch the video below:

