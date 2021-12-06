Senior investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has taken to his social media platform to react after President Nana Akufo-Addo was adjudged Forbes African of the Year.

Forbes magazine, in a statement, said “Ghana’s President, has repositioned the country in the global marketplace as one reliant on its own resources and strengths.”

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo told CNBC Africa after the unveiling of the new edition of the magazine on Friday, December 3, 2021, that he was overwhelmed by the recognition given him by Forbes Africa magazine.

Reacting to the news, Mr Azure had this to say:

A prophet, they say, has no honour in his home. Sometimes, it’s for a good reason. Those at home know what outsiders don’t know. I read somewhere that he’s made Ghana, with our economy, one that relies on its own resources, a reason he was awarded the African of the Year. They do not know that the ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ mantra is just empty rhetoric. They do not know the man championing it is borrowing like hell and riding in chartered flights to beg for free vaccines. And, over here, he might not be voted the Ghanaian of the month with these criteria, let alone the African of the Year. Anyway, if a Ghanaian is featured on Forbes, they say we should celebrate. The last time I saw a Ghanaian on the cover of this magazine was when Joseph Siaw Agyepong of Zoomlion was celebrated by the publication. Congrats, Akufo-Addo. Manasseh Azure Awuni

