Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwa is the youngest graduate in Ghana after graduating at age 17 from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

She graduated with BSc in Mathematics.

Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwa was born on 29 May 2004 in Kumasi to Kwadwo Gyan-Darkwa and his wife.

She had her primary and junior high school education at the Christ Our Hope International School in Kumasi, and the Abraham Lincoln Junior High School respectively.

She later moved to Justice International School in Kumasi to continue her junior high school education.

Due to her ability to learn quickly, she spent a term or two in various classes and was skipped to the next. At nine years, while in her first year at Justice International School in Kumasi, she sat for the Basic Education Certificate Examination and passed.

As a result, she gained admission to St. Louis Senior High School also in Kumasi where she studied General Science at the age of ten.

She completed her secondary level education in the year 2017 when she was 12 years old.

In 2017, she gained admission into Kwame Nkrumah University of Technology to study Mathematics, making her the youngest student to be ever admitted into the school.

