Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has given her teeming fans something to talk about on social media.
In preparation for the weekend, Miss Appiah has shared a photo of herself in the spa.
Clad in a white morning coat, she posed for the photo beside a towel rack, beaming with smiles.
She took to her Instagram page to share the photo as she urges fans to get pampered once in a while.
Her caption read: Everyone needs a little bit of pampering.
Following her post, fans and followers have trooped to the comment section to share diverse views about the photo.