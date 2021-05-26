Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has shared a video of herself pounding fufu on live TV and fans cannot keep calm over it.

The video was an excerpt from an interview during a visit to Cote D’Ivoire.

The fan-filled session saw scores of audience trooping to the Cosmos Shopping Mall in Abidjan to catch a glimpse.

In the video shared on her Instastory, Miss Appiah was spotted in blue suit and white inner t-shirt and a sneaker to match.

She sat on a kitchen stool as she pounds the fufu effortlessly to the amusement of the audience in the auditorium.

Watch the video attached for more: