Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has shared a video of herself pounding fufu on live TV and fans cannot keep calm over it.
The video was an excerpt from an interview during a visit to Cote D’Ivoire.
The fan-filled session saw scores of audience trooping to the Cosmos Shopping Mall in Abidjan to catch a glimpse.
In the video shared on her Instastory, Miss Appiah was spotted in blue suit and white inner t-shirt and a sneaker to match.
She sat on a kitchen stool as she pounds the fufu effortlessly to the amusement of the audience in the auditorium.
Watch the video attached for more: