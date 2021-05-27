Popular Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has caused massive traffic at a mall in an African country.

In a video, over a hundred people are seen rushing to take photos of the screen diva.

She had just been driven to the mall and in the video, some people, perhaps those who invited her, were there to welcome her.

Due to the teeming crowd, some men were seen shielding her as she gorgeously waves at the crowd with her cheerful smile.

We cannot say exactly where this happened, but it looks like Liberia, where the actress had visited recently.