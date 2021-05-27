Former Ghana Football Association [GFA] Dechnical Director is set to be honoured by the country’s football governing body, Asempa Sports can report.

The renowned football administrator was replaced by German tactician, Bernhard Lippert last year.

A statement by the FA following Oti Akenteng’s departure read: “The GFA will like to announce that long-serving Technical Director, Francis Oti Akenteng will be vacating the position when his contract expires at the end of March 2020.

“As a result, the GFA is looking for a qualified, proactive and result-oriented person with the ability to work in cross-divisional teams to lead its Technical Department.”

Mr Akenteng was shown the exit after Kurt Okraku was elected as the President of the FA in 2019.

The decision by the FA attracted a lot of criticisms from the public following the exit of Mr Akenteng.

With Mr Akentang and former Ghana coach, Kwesi Appiah not holding any official position in the current administration, the pair are helping to develop and scout players.

The Okraku-led FA will, thus, honour Mr Akenteng for the job he did for the Football Association in the past.

Under his leadership as the Technical Director of the Ghana FA, Ghana qualified for their maiden appearance to the 2006 World Cup in 2006 in Germany.

Subsequently, the Black Stars played in the 2010 and 2014 World Cup in South Africa and Brazil respectively.

The Ghana U-20 side, the Black Satellites won the Africa Youth Championship and the U-20 World Cup in Egypt.

Mr Akenteng served the GFA in different capacities dating back to 2006 when he was first appointed by the Confederation of African Football as Head of the Technical unit of the GFA.

He was later elevated to FIFA level in 2009 as GFA Technical Director and Head of the Technical Centre, Ghanaman Centre of Excellence, Prampram.

The former Ghana trainer left the position in March 2020 following the expiration of his contract.