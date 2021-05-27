The University of Education Winneba (UEW), has conferred honorary doctorate degree on Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh aka Napo.

This was at a special congregation on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, for his contribution to education in Ghana as former sector minister.

The ceremony was graced by the former Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Rev. Prof. Mike Oquaye, who was also in attendance as a fellow honoree and other colleague Members of Parliament (MP).

The ceremony at UEW.

The Manhyia South MP took to his Facebook page to post the photos from the ceremony as he eulogises President Nana Akufo-Addo and the University Council.

The minister lauded he owes it all to President Akufo-Addo who gave him the opportunity to serve in his administration.

ALSO READ:

He added: “Free SHS has come to stay, and with it, the promise of opportunities for all of our children, and ultimately, a huge boost in Ghana’s human resource base. I am confident that its challenges shall be surmounted.”