Manhyia South Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, has revealed he does not regret benefiting from the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) Scholarship.

When the now Energy Minister-Designate appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Friday, February 12, 2021, he said he will take advantage of the scheme if the opportunity presents itself again.

“Members of this House [Parliament] access scholarships from GETFund. Even on that particular course in 2016, I went with someone on the Majority side at the time. I do not regret it, it wasn’t done for just me and if I get the same opportunity, I will do it again,” he stated.

The former Education Minister and some ministers in the Akufo-Addo government’s first term came under pressure in February 2020, after they were listed as beneficiaries of GETFund scholarships, which are meant for needy but brilliant students.

A performance audit report of the Auditor-General on the administration of scholarships by GETFund revealed that Dr Opoku-Prempeh, former Procurement Minister and Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo as well as the former Executive Secretary of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment, Prince Hamidu Armah, all benefited from the scheme.

Napo, as he is widely known, was listed as studying National and International Security at Harvard University, receiving $12,800 for living expenses and $11,200 as tuition fees.

However, the former Education Minister in an earlier release cited by Adomonline.com said the report was “borne out of mischief and lies, intended to cause disaffection.”

Admitting being a recipient of a scholarship by GETFund in 2014, Dr Opoku-Prempeh explained that it was for him to participate in a three-week programme at the Kennedy School of Governance, Harvard University.