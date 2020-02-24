The Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, has reacted to a report in which he was listed as beneficiary of government scholarship programme for the poor.

Some ministers in the Akufo-Addo government and other government appointees have been listed as beneficiaries of GETFund scholarships, which are meant for needy but brilliant students.

A performance audit report of the Auditor-General on the administration of scholarships by GETFund revealed that Education Minister Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, Procurement Minister and Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo as well as the Executive Secretary of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), Prince Hamidu Armah have all benefited from the scheme.

The Education Minister is listed as studying National and International Security at Harvard University, receiving $12,800 for living expenses and $11,200 as tuition fees.

However, the Education Minister in a release cited by Adomonline.com said the report is “borne out of mischief and lies, intended to cause disaffection.”

Admitting being a recipient of a scholarship by GETFund in 2014, Dr. Opoku Prempeh explained that that was for him to participate in a three-week programme at the Kennedy School of Govt, Harvard University.

I have noted with dismay a news carried by some media, that suggests that I have as a Minister, received a scholarship from the Ghana Education Trust Fund for studies at Harvard.

This impression is false and calculated to cause embarrassment and public ridicule. I have not received any form of sponsorship for any program or course of study from getfund of scholarship secretariat since becoming a Minister.

However, I have been e recipient of getfund award in 2014 to participate in a 3-week certificate program at the Kennedy School of Govt, Harvard University.

I urge the public to disregard this story, borne out of mischief and lies, intended to cause disaffection.



