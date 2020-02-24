The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) says its current administration has not awarded scholarships to three prominent government personalities.

According to GETFund, in a statement cited by Adomonline.com the scholarship fund is not limited to brilliant but needy students.

“We wish to categorically state that the award of scholarships by GETFund under the GETFund Act 2000, Act 581, is not limited to needy but brilliant students. The Fund may, per its mandate, also provide support for such other educational activities and programmes to serve strategic national interests,” the statement read.

A performance audit report of the Auditor-General on the administration of scholarships bythe Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund). the report revealed, Dr. Martin Opoku-Prempeh, Procurement Minister and Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo as well as Prince Hamidu Armah, as persons who have benefitted from the scheme between 2012 and 2018.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh and Dr. Armah have issued separate rejoinders to deny the publication.

But the GETFund has indicated that neither the Education Minister, the Procurement Minister nor the NaCAA boss, have been awarded scholarships by the current administration.

It, however, defended the decision to provide financial support to the educational activities of persons who are in a good position to fund their education stressing, that is done “to serve strategic national interests.”

