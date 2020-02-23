Defending champions, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, has been kicked out of the 2019/20 by Asokwa Deportivo in the MTN FA Cup Round of 64 matches.

Kotoko were stunned by 2-1 at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi by the Division One League side.

Meanwhile, Aduana Stars also suffered a 2-1 loss at home to Brong Ahafo rivals Bechem United, who are former winners of the competition.

Kotoko’s game had to be moved to Obuasi following the closure of the Baba Yara Stadium for renovation work.

Richard Arthur put the Porcupine Warriors ahead before goals from Raymond Owusu and Godfred Abban turned the tie in Deportivo’s favour.

However, Kotoko’s arc rivals, Hearts of Oak are through to the round of 32 after beating Danport FC 2-0 at the Accra Stadium with goals from Fredrick Ansah Botchway and Joseph Esso.

MTN FA CUP Round of 64 Results:

Heart of Lions 1-2 WAFA

Danport 0-2 Hearts of Oak

Aduana Stars 1-2 Bechem United

Achiken 0-2 Ashantigold

Suntaa 2-1 Yaasin

Eleven Wise 0-4 Nzema Kotoko

Karela 0-1 Medeama

Deportivo 2-1 Kotoko

All Blacks 1-2 Sharks

Phar Rangers 1-2 Dreams

Vision FC 0-0 [3-2 on pk] Krystal Palace

BA United 0-0 [4-5] Bofoakwa

Samartex 5-1 Nkwantaman

Liberty Professionals 0-0 [5-4 on pk] Accra City