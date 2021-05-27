Musician cum politician, Kwame A Plus, has asked Ghanaians to talk against the burning of excavators and other mining equipment being used to mine illegally across the country.

According to him, during ex-President John Dramani Mahama’s administration, some illegal miners, who had their excavators burnt, were paid back their money through court order with tax payers’ money.

He has, therefore, advised the incumbent government to rather seize the mining equipment so the owners can be tracked through their chassis numbers for prosecution to follow.

If its burnt and they are taken to court, they will be paid with tax payer’s money… Meanwhile, we are going for loan to work on the Odaw River… Can’t we seize the excavators to do the work?

If they go to work and win they won’t make noise about it. The government will have to pay if they win the case. Someone has permit to mine from the same government so they will have to pay.

These are some of the things that do not allow the government to focus on buying beds for hospitals among others affecting Ghanaians.

Detailing what can be done against burning of the excavators, the TPP leader asked government to rather seize them and put them to use through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

If the police seize the excavators, they will then give it to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources then they will give to government institutions to work then it will be gazetted.

Watch the video below: