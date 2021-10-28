Popular actress, Jackie Appiah, has been thrown into confusion following a huge sum she pledged to pay in church.

In one of her funny TikTok videos, she revealed that she pledged an amount of $5,000 in church.

However, she is not a happy person now because she has only 100 cedis in her account while owing 150 cedis to MTN loan facility Quick Loan.

ALSO READ:

A confused miss Appiah is seen helpless in the video as she paces up and down in her room.

The video gives credence to the fact that she is a talented and hilarious actress, no wonder many people have reacted with laughter emojis.

Watch video below: