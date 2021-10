Aggrieved assembly members in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai municipality have staged a demonstration against the confirmation of Alfred Amoah as Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

The 33 elected assembly members, who could not take part in the election to confirm the MCE, have threatened to block the MCE’s office if the confirmation process is not reversed.

The aggrieved assembly members on Thursday demonstrated at Bibiani in the Western North Region.

