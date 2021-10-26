The Accra Area Manager of the Ghana Railways Company Limited, Engineer Michael Asante, has met his untimely death after a train reportedly ran over him.

The incident is said to have occurred on Monday, October 25, 2021.

3news reports that the deceased was part of an inspection team of management members on a tour of the Accra-Nsawam rail line.

A witness told Connect FM that Mr Asante was standing in the outer frontage of the train when they saw a naked electric wire across the route around Pokuase.

The deceased then jumped off the moving train in an attempt to avoid being entangled by the wire but was run over, killing him on the spot.

ALSO READ:

Following the news of his demise, social media has been inundated with tributes in his honour.