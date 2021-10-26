The Western North Regional Police Command at Sefwi Wiawso is on the heels of Cosmos Amonsah, 41, the Branch Manager of Upper Amenfi Rural Bank at Agona Amenfi for allegedly stealing several hundreds of thousands of cedis and duping unsuspecting customers of the Bank.



The Police have secured a warrant of arrest to look for the suspect who is believed to hiding in Accra, Kasoa, and the Amenfi enclave.

The police have, therefore, issued a warrant of arrest for the suspect.

The Police say it will handsomely reward anyone who can fish him out of his hiding place. The police said anyone with information can reach the outfit on 0207112485, 024417 36 25.