Broadcaster and entrepreneur, Jessica Opare Saforo, has opened up about her job as a voice-over artiste in Ghana.

Jessica has revealed in a video that has since gone viral that she was the voice ambassador for MTN and the one responsible for some of the company’s automated messages.

“I am the one who says the number you’ve dialed cannot be reached at the moment. The mobile equipment is either switched off or out of coverage area,” she said in the video.

Jessica Opare Saforo. Source: Instagram/jessicaosgh

Watch the video below as posted by fillaboyzdotcom