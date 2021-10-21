Ghana’s Ambassador to Italy, Madam Eudora Quartey-Koranteng, has passed on.

She died on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and signed by its Director of Administration, Daniel O. Okaiteye.

“It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that the Ministry received the news of the sudden demise of H.E. Ambassador Mrs. Eudora Quartey-Koranteng, Ghana’s Ambassador to Rome, Italy, which occurred on Tuesday, 19th October 2021.

The Ministry also said a team of officials led by the sector minister has visited the family to commiserate with them.

“In commiserating with the bereaved family, the Hon. Minister led a team of officials from the Ministry to the late Ambassador’s residence.”

“May the Good Lord grant the Ambassador Eudora Quartey-Koranteng an eternal repose.”

Ambassador Eudora Quartey-Koranteng succeeded Paulina Patience Abayage after she was recalled to serve as the Upper East Regional Minister in 2019.

She assumed office on June 11, 2019, after presenting her letters of credence to President Sergio Mattarella, in the Italian capital, Rome.

Ambassador Eudora Quartey-Koranteng was noted for improving the efficiency of the Mission through the introduction of an effective online and passport printing system.

In one year, she had installed and operationalized the Embassy’s Biometric Passport Printing System.

She recently hosted President Akufo-Addo in Serbia when he attended the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).