The Ghana Stock Exchange recorded four top price gainers in May 2024.

According to the Summary of May 2024 Market Activities, the top price gainers for the month were New Gold (12.61%), GCB Bank (8.06%), MTN Ghana (2.86%), and TotalEnergies (1.58%).

The GSE Composite Index gained 1.81% in May to record a new all-time high of 3,753.69 points, bringing its year-to-date gain to 19.92%.

The GSE Financial Stock Index also recorded a 0.41% increase, resulting in a year-to-date gain of 7.95%.

Following its listing in May 2024, Atlantic Lithium added GH¢2.85 billion to increase the value of all stocks listed on the markets to GH¢84.02 billion by the end of the month.

Meanwhile, the GSE’s Fixed Income Market saw traded volumes of 10.39 billion during May 2024, doubling the volume traded in May 2023.

Treasury Bills accounted for 74.53% of volumes traded, whilst Government Bonds contributed 24.70%, with Corporate Bonds making up the remaining 0.77%.

The value of all securities on the market stood at GH¢328 billion at the end of the month.

Jan-May 2024 Jan-May 2023 % Change GSE-CI 19.92% 2.76% Volume 544.90m 222.306m 145.11 Value (GH¢) 896.53m 316.24m 183.49 GSE-CI) 3,753.69 2,511.29 49.47 Market Cap (GH¢) 84.016bn 65.78bn 27.72

