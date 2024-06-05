Parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, has made a fervent appeal to Electoral Commission (EC) boss, Jean Mensa, to establish voter transfer centers within university campuses.

John Dumelo emphasized that students face significant challenges in traveling to the district office at Ridge Centre to transfer their votes.

He remarked that, thousands of students from institutions such as UNIMAC, GIJ, UG-Legon GIMPA, UPSA, and Knustford are eager to transfer their votes but are hindered by the location barrier.

With only ten days remaining to complete the voter transfer exercise, he urged the Electoral Commission to set up centers in these universities to facilitate the process.

He pointed out that students have lectures, internal assessments, examinations, assignments and other commitments that make it difficult for them to travel to Ridge.

Many of these students have registered in their home regions but are currently residing in Accra for their studies and will likely remain there on December 7.

Mr. Dumelo stressed that these students are likely to be disenfranchised and suggested that even a four or five-day presence of voter transfer machines in the universities would be immensely beneficial.

He urged the Electoral Commission to consider this proposal to ensure a large turnout and smooth voting process for the students.