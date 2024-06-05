Former Ghana President John Agyekum Kufuor has been appointed patron of Kenpong Football Academy.

The announcement follows a letter from the Mr Kufuor, who once served as Chairman of Asante Kotoko, in response to a request to serve as Board Chairman of the Academy.

In his letter dated June 3, 2024, Mr Kufuor commended the Academy’s founder, Mr Kennedy Agyepong (Kenpong), for his visionary efforts in establishing the Academy to enhance football development in Ghana.

“Firstly, I wish to congratulate you on your vision in setting up this football academy to enhance the development of football in the country,” Kufuor stated.

While expressing his gratitude for the invitation to serve as the Board Chairman, Mr Kufuor requested to serve as a patron of the Academy.

“It will be a privilege to be associated with the Kenpong Football Academy; however, I wish, rather, to serve as a PATRON of the organization,” he wrote.

Mr. Kufuor assured Mr. Agyepong and the Academy’s players of his continued support and accessibility. “My doors are always open to you and your boys,” he affirmed.

Kenpong Football Academy, located in Winneba, has recently been in the spotlight for forging partnerships with top European football clubs.

The involvement of Mr. Kufuor, a respected figure in Ghanaian football and politics, is expected to further elevate the Academy’s profile and its mission to nurture young football talents in the country.

Mr. Agyepong expressed his delight at Mr. Kufuor’s acceptance to serve as a patron, highlighting the former President’s vast experience and influence as invaluable assets to the Academy’s growth and success.

