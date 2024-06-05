Ghana legend, Mohammed Polo, has underscored the importance for the Black Stars to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

The four-time champions of Africa is set to resume their qualification campaign with a pivotal match against Mali on Thursday, June 6, at the Stade du 26 Mars, followed by a crucial home fixture against the Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Amidst a challenging start to the qualifiers, Polo, a former AFCON winner with the Black Stars, emphasizes that Ghana cannot afford to miss out on the 2026 Mundial, slated to be hosted across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Addressing the team’s prospects, Polo conveyed his unwavering support while also issuing a stern reminder of the expectations: “These players have been assigned to the Black Stars, even though I fervently hope they succeed and will fully support them, they will hear from us if they don’t,” he told Akoma FM.

“Ghana cannot afford to miss the World Cup, and since we failed in Qatar and Afcon, we should make it mandatory to qualify for the US this time. Previously, there was only one slot available, but now there are five, so we must seize this opportunity to become eligible.

“As I mentioned before, qualification is essential because Ghanaians will not overlook failure, and this can only be attained via diligence,” he added.

Ghana currently occupies the fourth spot in Group I, tallying three points from two games, with a victory against Madagascar and a defeat to Comoros.