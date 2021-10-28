A month-old baby boy has been found at Agbaflome-Bypass, a suburb of Akatsi in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region.

Chief Superintendent of Police, Atsu Joseph Dzineku, the Akatsi South Municipal Police Commander, disclosed that at about 1430 hours on Wednesday, his outfit had a distress call from one Dordoe Wisdom of Akatsi Agbaflome-Bypass.

He said at about 1355 hours the same day, he also received information from his wife that she has found a baby boy abandoned in a bush close to their house, located at the back of a new shopping mall in the area.

Mr Dzineku said he quickly led his team of Police Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) officers to the scene.

They found the said baby boy lying naked on a piece of cloth in a bush under a bush cassava tree, crying aloud.

“So we picked him to a hospital in the Municipality, where he was examined and found to be stable and healthy,” he said.

Mr Dzineku said the baby was at a health facility for safekeeping and that “the Social Welfare Department has been fully notified for further action.”

They are, therefore, appealing to individuals and members of the public to offer any vital information in locating the family of the baby.

Some residents expressed worry that the incident was the second to have happened in the year after a two-month-old baby boy was also found alive in an uncompleted building by residents of Avetite, a suburb of Akatsi in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region on April 7.