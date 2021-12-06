The Deputy Railway Minister, Kwaku Asante Boateng, has pledged a scholarship to Eden Nana Kyei, one of the students of Prempeh College who represented the school for the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The scholarship, according to Mr Boateng who is also the Asante Akyem South Member of Parliament (MP) will ensure Eden goes abroad for his tertiary education.

The MP announced the package at a durbar as he lauded Mr Kyei, who is a native of Asante Akyem Morso which falls under his constituency for making them proud.

He urged Eden to continue learning hard to achieve greatness in the future as he charged students in the area to also take their academics seriously.

“I have spoken to him and he made me aware he wants to study medicine so I will engage a few companies to see how best I can help to make this dream a reality.

“After the first degree, I will also support him to specialize in whatever field he desires. His feeding, accommodation and everything within the period will be my cost,” he pledged.

Eden and two others; Abdallah Abdul and Evans Oppong represented the Kumasi-based school in the 2021 edition of the annual education contest.

The ‘Amanfuo’ were crowned the champions after a fierce contest against ‘Ɔdadeɛs’ and the ‘Dzololians’ (Keta SHTS) in the final contest on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Listen to the Minister in the video below:

Prempeh College secured 53 points while six-time champions, Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (Presec-Legon) came second with 49 points and Keta Senior High Technical School accumulated 30 points.

