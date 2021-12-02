President Nana Akufo-Addo has commended Prempeh College for winning the 2021 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The ‘Amanfuo’ were crowned the champions of the national championship after they emerged victorious over the ‘Ɔdadeɛs’ and the ‘Dzololians’ (Keta SHTS) in the final contest on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Prempeh College won the contest with 53 points. Six-time champions, Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (Presec-Legon) came second with 49 points while Keta Senior High Technical School accumulated 30 points.

Taking to his twitter page on Wednesday, December 1, President Akufo-Addo wrote: “Congratulations to Prempeh College on their victory in the finals of NSMQ 2021.”

He said their fifth win of the competition “was a thoroughly deserved victory, and [he] looks forward to welcoming them again to Jubilee House very soon.”

Congratulations to @PrempehCollege on their victory in the finals of #NSMQ2021. It was a thoroughly deserved victory, and I look forward to welcoming them AGAIN to Jubilee House very soon. Congratulations once again. 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/jfobta6Amk — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) December 1, 2021

The NSMQ was held in the Ashanti regional capital Kumasi for the first time since its inception.

The ‘host and win’ agenda by the schools in Kumasi finally became a reality when the ‘Seniors’ floored their competitors with an outstanding brilliance to claim the trophy glory.

Five! Five is all that ran through the minds and lips of all those who supported Prempeh’s journey in the 2021 NSMQ from the beginning through to the finals.

Meanwhile, the old students of Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (Presec Legon) have revealed that they will petition organisers of the NSMQ, Primetime Limited, over what they say is a “raw deal” during the competition’s finals.

They believe the quiz was tipped in favour of the 2021 victors.