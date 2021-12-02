The private security guards at the Kejetia market in Kumasi are threatening to lockup the facility over non-payment of four months salary arrears.

The workers of Lexbena Security Services say they will defy all odds to embark on their industrial action if they are not paid by December 2.

Feeding and transportation fares are major challenges faced by the private security guards.

They say management has failed to provide identification cards and appointment letters despite being in the business for two years.

The aggrieved security officers say efforts to get management of Lexbena Security Services to clear the salary arrears have yielded no results.

Isaac Owusu, leader of the aggrieved security officers, said they will lockup the Kejetia Market if management fails to pay them on December 2.

Operations manager of the Kejetia Traders Association, Ahmed Kwarteng, said their action is a threat to the business.

Management says they are working to resolve the challenge.

