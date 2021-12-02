The Concerned Freight Forwarders and Traders Association of Ghana has disclosed that the government is losing tax revenue to corrupt practices at the port.

Association president, Oheneba Kwasi Afawuah, said, Ghana accumulates revenue from taxes imposed on imported goods.

He told Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show, Wednesday that there have been a lot of leakages recently caused by people who are supposed to know better.

“There has been an issue circulating around the port. After 21 days some people appear with a chit to clear the goods which are not yet imported by the owners.

READ ALSO:

“There’s a law which states that people will need to clear their goods within 60 days. However, after 21 days, custom officials find a way to clear the goods for the owners known as Uncleared Cargo Lifted (UCL),” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Afawuah said some people appear with a chit which cannot even cover the cost of the duty and demand for clearance and ownership of delayed goods.

He alleged that these chits are granted to politicians by Custom head office.

“Some traders due to personal issues delay in clearing their goods. These people after presenting chits restrain the traders from their own goods and later sell it to them at a cheap price,” he said.