The police officer who allegedly sexually harassed a lady in a vehicle has been granted a ¢10,000 bail with one surety.

General Lance Corporal Victor Antwi Yeboah was ordered by the Sunyani District Court B to reappear on December 15.

After hearing the case, the adjudicator, Eric Daning, ordered the victim and the suspect to settle the matter out of court.

According to Mr Daning, the charges are all misdemeanours as such, the law, as stated in Sections 73 and 74 of the Court 1993 Act 459, permits reconciliation in matters which are not felonious.

The police officer seen in a viral video allegedly harassing the female occupant in a vehicle has been identified as Gen. Lance Corporal Victor Antwi Yeboah of the Bono Region Command.

The Ghana Police Service, in a statement, says the officer has been arrested.

On Sunday, a viral video sighted showed the Police officer touching the victim’s thighs with his lips and hand against her will. He threatened to slap her.

She screamed, “What are you doing? Are you touching me?” to which the Police officer replied, “I will slap you… we are not doing anything…and you are naked, and I am touching.”

As the video went viral, the Police Service issued a statement rendering an unqualified apology to the suspect. In addition, it promised to get to the bottom of the incident.

Subsequently, the police officer was arrested and put before court, where he was remanded into police custody.

General Lance Corporal Yeboah was charged with assault and indecent assault, contrary to sections 84 and 103 of the Criminal Offences Act 29.

But he pleaded not guilty to all charges when he appeared before the court on Monday.