The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has been spotted at a plush event to mark the birthday of award-winning gospel musician, Diana Hamilton.

The reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year turned a year older on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

The event, held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, was also for the launch of her new album.

Friends, family and other high-profiled personalities including the immediate past Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Opoku Onyinah were present.

Actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown, the Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai were also in attendance to share her joy.

There was also a fundraising dinner the same day to support the Diana Hamilton Foundation.

