Reigning VGMA ‘Artiste of the Year’, Diana Hamilton, has received the surprise of her life as she turns a year older today, December 4, 2021.

Mrs Hamilton was in her home only to be surprised by her family and friends who had put in a lot of work to make the day special.

The team was led by saxophonists who blessed her with a melodious birthday tune as her friends troop in with their wonderful gifts.

She sat speechless with her face in her palm as they continued to sing for her.

She took to her Instagram page to share a video from the lovely moments coupled with stunning photos to mark the milestone.

She wrote: Guys, I didn’t see this one coming. I’m so grateful to God for giving me this family of supporters. @bludoj and the whole team, you made me start the day on a good note. Literally. And thanks to everyone for your wishes… Wow #AdomGrace #birthdaycelebration.

In addition, she expressed gratitude to God for her new age and how far she has come in life.

What shall I render onto God for all His benefits…….. Happy birthday to me. Help me thank God ooooo.

Watch the video below: