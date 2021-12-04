A former Ghana Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has left Ghanaians in awe with her latest throwback photo.

According to the footballer, the photo was taken during his Secondary School days at Accra Academy.

The image was a group photograph of Gyan and his colleagues after a football match.

He took to his Instagram page to share the photo, asking fans and followers to identify him among the group.

He captioned: Who can identify me in this picture? we have come a long way 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿. Accra Academy days. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿.