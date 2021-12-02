A former Ghana Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has rated Abdul Fatawu Issahaku as the best player in the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.

Having won the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations with the Black Satellites, Issahaku completed a loan move to Dreams FC ahead of the new season.

The highly-rated teenager has so far scored three goals in four matches this season and is already part of the Black Stars squad.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

According to Gyan, the 17-year-old old has all the qualities of a top player and will go far if he adds consistency to his game.

“I think he’s the best player in the league right now, Fatawu is the best player in the league. I think he’s ready, he’s ready to compete,” the former Legon Cities forward told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“It is my prayer that he continues this way and you know for everything consistency is key. Some players can start on a high but going forward then you see them declining.

“I’m praying that he becomes very consistent because I see a lot of qualities in him. He can be a very good player,” he added.