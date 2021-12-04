Actress Fella Makafui has caused a stir on social media with a photo of a lady who allegedly ‘stole’ her money.

The actress has also issued a one-week ultimatum for the alleged ‘thief’ to bring back her money.

She has threatened to continue posting the photo of the lady who is yet to be identified until she gets her money.

Fella had earlier in November called out the lady and another person over alleged theft, urging them to return her money.

Taking to Snapchat, she disclosed the two persons are taking advantage of her celebrity status to “joke with her money”, as she calls them out to do the needful.

Though she did not disclose the exact amount she lost, she said she is not ready to let the matter slide as she deprives herself of sleep to make her money.

However, it seems they refused to abide by her terms and conditions, causing her to drop a photo of one of them.