The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) says the 2021 best farmer, Naa Adjeley Mensah, was duly awarded at a durbar held at the St Theresa School on Friday.

The awardee, according to the AMA, received a Rambo 500 Polytank, knapsack, seeds, insecticides, cutlasses and fertilisers.

This comes on the back of viral reports that the overall best farmer in the metropolis was only given a bicycle.

A photo that has gone viral as the prize for the overall best farmer captured a bicycle with the winner tag, a knapsack sprayer and insecticides inside a basket.

But a statement, signed by AMA’s head of Public Affairs, Gilbert Nii Ankrah, revealed Mrs Mensah was given a bicycle which was her personal request following series of engagements.

“Other winners include Bernard Akakpo Dzakpasu, Best Agro Processor, Ibrahim Seidu, Best Crop Farmer, Morrow Isaiah, Best Innovative Farmer, Joseph Nkansah, Best Backyard Farmer, Martha Lamptey, Best Fish Processor, Daniel Botei Sango, Best Hook and Line Fisherman, Emmanuel Lartey, Best Ali Poli Watsa (APW) Fisherman,” part of the statement read.

The best farmer is a backyard farmer at Korle- Bu.

Her husband, Mr Mensah, who received the prizes on her behalf, thanked the Assembly for its continuous support and all persons who had contributed to the success story.

Read the full statement below: