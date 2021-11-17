Actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui, has gone on a ranting spree to expose two ‘big girls’ who she claimed stole from her.

Taking her aggression to Snapchat, she disclosed the two persons are taking advantage of her celebrity status to “joke with her money”, as she calls them out to do the needful.

Though she did not disclose the exact amount she lost, she said she is not ready to let the matter slide as she deprives herself of sleep to make her money.

This is one of the few times the entrepreneur has gone ‘dirty’ on social media.

She has also threatened to release videos of the said girls if they fail to heed to calls to return her money.