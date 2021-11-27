Actress Fella Makafui has shared lovely photos of her daughter, Island Frimpong on Instagram.

In the photos, Island looked adorable in a colourful outfit as she beams for a shot.

The little angel seemed unaware when she was photographed in another frame.

Island is the heartbeat of Fella Makafui, and as a first-time mother, she expresses it in many forms, including sharing her daughter with the world.

The actress is married to the award-winning rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, known professionally as Medikal.

The celebrity couple gave birth to Island Frimpong in August 2020.